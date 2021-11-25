Observer Market Cap Tops $33.31 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $33.31 million and $3.06 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Observer has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,055,575,610 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

