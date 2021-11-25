Obsidian Energy (OBELF) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Obsidian Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.89 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -3.94

Obsidian Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Obsidian Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy Competitors 2133 10672 15416 541 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 14.31%. Given Obsidian Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

