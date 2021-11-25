Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 9,176 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £314.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 979.69.

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.