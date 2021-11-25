Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Trading Down 1.3%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:ORIT) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 107.40 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.40 ($1.40). 480,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 612,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

The company has a market capitalization of £530.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 131.58%.

In other news, insider James Cameron bought 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £5,519.80 ($7,211.65).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT)

