Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of OCUP stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose purchased 12,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

