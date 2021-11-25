ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

NYSE OGS opened at $68.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 93.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.