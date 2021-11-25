One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

OLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Collins Stewart initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of OLP stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $737.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $35.54.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 321,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,916,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

