OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5,242.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,502,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,091 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,094,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 843,554 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

