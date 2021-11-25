Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock worth $4,995,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE ONTO opened at $92.65 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

