Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $478.23 million, a P/E ratio of -185.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43. Ooma has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ooma by 587.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ooma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ooma by 4.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ooma during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 15.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on OOMA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

