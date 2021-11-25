OpenDAO Price Tops $1.94 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

