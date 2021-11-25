OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI) were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45.11 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.60). Approximately 169,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 290,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.88 ($0.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.45 million and a PE ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

In related news, insider René Kamminga acquired 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72). Also, insider Stephen Hammond acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

