Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Oracle reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock opened at $93.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

