Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $256.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

