Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $781.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -975.00%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.