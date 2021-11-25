Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) traded down 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.60 and last traded at $40.00. 42,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,601% from the average session volume of 1,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $2.08 per share. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

