OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.49 Million

Brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will post sales of $22.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.14 million. OrganiGram reported sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $104.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $147.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $160.39 million, with estimates ranging from $121.90 million to $224.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OrganiGram by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,284. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

