OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. ATB Capital decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.54.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$2.72 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.20. The firm has a market cap of C$812.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.