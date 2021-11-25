Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several analysts recently commented on OR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 485,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0441 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,701.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,034,000 after purchasing an additional 79,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,136,000 after acquiring an additional 138,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after acquiring an additional 823,032 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,876 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

