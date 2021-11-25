OST Price Reaches $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $62,006.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.