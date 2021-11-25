Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OMI. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OMI opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 209.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 41,004 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

