Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 643 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,409.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,403.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.