Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 552 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,534,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,415,974. The firm has a market cap of $207.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.