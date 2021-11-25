Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Sierra Bancorp worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 195.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 197,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BSRR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,631. The firm has a market cap of $417.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

