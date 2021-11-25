Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX remained flat at $$58.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 196,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,427. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50.

