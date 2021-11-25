Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 5,146 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 4.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.97. 270,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.