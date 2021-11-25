Packer & Co Ltd Buys New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,685,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,529,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 71.4% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Packer & Co Ltd owned about 0.56% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 440,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,407 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,063 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 625,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 230,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,531,481. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

