Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider David A. Glazer Sells 107,412 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $2,259,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,037,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,508,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 6.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 271.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,136,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 830,543 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

