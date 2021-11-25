Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $16.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $549.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,238. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $289.77 and a one year high of $559.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $427.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.