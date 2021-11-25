Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $16.42 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1,351.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 622,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,839 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 6.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $16,961,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $3,127,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,720,472 shares of company stock worth $191,429,864. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

