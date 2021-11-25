Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.45 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $17,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $507.18 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $489.65.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.28, for a total value of $463,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,555 shares of company stock valued at $47,183,609. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

