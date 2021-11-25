Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $17.82 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,119.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

