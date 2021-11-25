Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 507,391 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $7,215,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,051,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 367,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,167,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,908 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 234,075 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

