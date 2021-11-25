Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,613 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Patterson Companies worth $17,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 157.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

