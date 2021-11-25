Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 134,506 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 134,506 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $18,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:IIM opened at $16.48 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.