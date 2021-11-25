Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 29th

Paringa Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:PNGZF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 29th.

PNGZF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Paringa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Paringa Resources alerts:

About Paringa Resources

Paringa Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development mineral properties. It holds interest on Buck Creek Mine Complex, which consists of Poplar Grove and Cypress Mines. The company was founded by David Chapman on February 27, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Paringa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paringa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.