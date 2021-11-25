Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.70

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 235067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

