Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director William S. Creekmuir purchased 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

