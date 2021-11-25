Paul Grewal Sells 4,363 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $312.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

