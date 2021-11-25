Paul Grewal Sells 4,363 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.54, for a total value of $1,402,879.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 21st, Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total value of $11,991,165.45.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $312.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.71.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
