Paybswap (PAYB) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

Paybswap (CURRENCY:PAYB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $761,775.87 and $112,036.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

