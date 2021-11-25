PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Acquires $288,469.09 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $188.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $231,145,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

