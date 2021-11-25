PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after acquiring an additional 220,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $188.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.40. The firm has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Cowen decreased their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

