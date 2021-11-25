Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 377 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 142,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

