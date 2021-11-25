Phantomx (PNX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Phantomx has a market capitalization of $117,473.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantomx has traded down 62% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.23 or 0.00350725 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012225 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005103 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

