Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38. The company has a market cap of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.42 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.