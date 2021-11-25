Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Photronics worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 122,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $848.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $107,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $38,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,006 shares of company stock valued at $936,471. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

