Piper Sandler Comments on Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst G. Tuttle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LAC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.19.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after buying an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

