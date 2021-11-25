Piper Sandler Lowers Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $30.46.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 30.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $400,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $293,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,498,000. 39.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

