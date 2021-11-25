Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,295. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

