Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Tops $1.82 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $343.41 million and approximately $866,943.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00003122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.40 or 0.00471683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.24 or 0.00205946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00104371 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004241 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,422,522 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

